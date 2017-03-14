Transcript for Top Marine testifies on explicit photo scandal: 'We've got to change and that's on me'

It is a serious problem. When we have members of our military. Denigrating female Marines who we'll give their life to this country. In the way they have with no response from leadership I can tell you your answers today are unsatisfactory. They do not go far enough and I would like you to know what you intend to do to commanders. Who are responsible for good order and discipline all this behavior. Is in violation of article 120 an article 34 as so stated. Are violating the code of criminal justice. Why are commanders who have. Last responsibility to deal with sexual assault and these behaviors but five years this committee has been focused on this issue. You had demanded that you maintain. Control of all these issues where's the accountability for failure. Is being held accountable for doing nothing since 2013 oh. Senator I understand. And share your concern. If I were aware or any. I would expect there'll commander was aware of someone has reported any allegation of anything but particularly something as serious as sexual assault. And the chain of command in do anything that that commander would be held accountable. I don't have any statistics. For you on that. I can tell you that. Of all those individuals have come forward with allegations sexual assault what's happening individuals that. Were. The charges. Ended up with some sort a process and ended up with an adjudication. But those are just numbers. As you clearly and rightly state that this is a problem with our culture. And I'm still in in the process mean I don't have a good answer for I'm not gonna sit here and talk around us. I'm responsible I'm the common. I own this. And we are going to have to. In minority you've heard of before. But we're gonna have to change. How we see ourselves and how we do. How we treat each other. That's a that's a Lamy answer. But man that's all I've that's the best I can tell your right now. I'm. We've got to change. And that's on me. Transpired.

