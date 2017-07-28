Transcript for Top US general promises no changes in military transgender policy for now

The Pentagon says there is currently no ban on trans gender people in the military despite the president's announcement on Twitter. Yet a chairman of the joint chiefs says presidential tweets are not legal orders and the Pentagon has received no instructions about the band from the White House. And until they receive those orders he and other military leaders say nothing is changing. The entire force entire chain of command. Will. Always has. Will today it will tomorrow and always shut treat every single soldier sailor airman marine Coast Guard would dignity respect for this service in the cloth of our nation. Bar none. Of the defense and secretary James Mattis has been on vacation this week and reportedly only learned of the president's decision. A day before who was tweeted. They are an estimated 2500 transgender people on activities.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.