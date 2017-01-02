Transcript for Tough Talk Exchanged in Senators' Fight Over AG Nominee

Mr. Hebert supervisor who was the one responsible for regionally getting the facts wrong also testified in person to correct the record that's what half. Those are the facts. But when describing this history senator crews misrepresented. What happened. So I'd like to take this opportunity to him that I records I checked too long I object to the senator disparaging of fellow member of the committee here. In his absence I would think you while he should be here I was small I would luckily his marriage may do a better place. They make each case and brick Q sure. I object to the sitters we're here to talk about the presumptive nominee and not let it be a colleague and I object to despair and take this might talk disparaging a colleague. On this committee and particularly in the colleagues absence it's just not it's on toward it's inappropriate and I object. Actually that. You can speak to it but I think that which we'd be better off if we just let it goal at this point. You mean let me continue my speech you know what you do that please I will thank you. But just to be safe just make sure that. Okay I'm developer. This is what happened. Those are the facts. But when describing this history senator crews misrepresented. What happens. So I'd like to take this option arm and I've sat by the records I reject again the senator apparently can't get the message from the chairman. That this is it this is this is over the eye popping appropriate think the senator from Texas doesn't get the message from the chairman. You you put the chairman in awful bad position at this point because. I'm not sure that that I know. Where I'm going disagree with anything senator cornyn said but I'm not are not sure I wanna rule anybody out of orbit could you please leave personalities out of it. Can I explain what I'm doing here good senator Chris did the very thing that senator cornyn is accusing me of doing in my absence. He misrepresented. Me he missed rep reps and mr. Hebert. He personally went after me he personally impugn my integrity unit have Jack bandit you. I'm not sure I was here and I'm not sure I wasn't that your organization. But immediately receive a decent and honorable thing to do do it in the senator's presence and not well get him here but he'll have a tape of OK the I allow me to read from the hearing transcript. This is senator cruise talking to senator sessions and what I'm doing here I'm clarifying senator session's record. Mosley. So crews now earlier in this hearing senator Franken engage you in a discussion that I think was intended to try to undermine your character and integrity. And in particular senator Franken suggested that you had somehow. Misrepresented your record. Is unfortunate to see members of this body impugn the integrity. Of a fellow senator with whom we have served for years. Is particularly unfortunate when that attack has not backed up by the facts. Now let's talk about who is trying to impugn the integrity of another center. I would suggest senator Cruz was trying to impugn mine. But. If you take the time to really examine the Evans. You'll see that he's not making his case at all instead he deliberately alliance the truth. And this is about senator sessions. Let's go back to the transcript. Senator crews senator session bases tack primarily on an op Ed written by an attorney. Gerald Hebert there is an irony in relying on mr. he'd irked. Because as you well known in 1986 during her confirmation hearing mr. Hebert testified. Then an attack you then. Making false charges against you and indeed I would note. In the 1986 hearing two days later mr. Hebert risk fall are forced to recant his testimony. The say that he had given false testimony to this committee and indeed to say quote I apologize for any inconvenience caused. Mr. sessions on this committee by my prior testing. So an individual who has testified falsely once before this committee is op Ed is now the basis for senator Franken attack on. Let's don't pack this. Mr. Hebert was not quote forced to recant his testimony voluntarily correcting the error that he discovered himself. The committee did not catch him in a lie. He did not try to pull one over on the United States senate that's not what happened. As I noted. Mr. Hebert originally testified that he had quote he Fuzzy recollection about the incident in question. Upon a refreshing his recollection immediately and voluntarily correct at the but if you didn't know better after listening as our crews who think mr. Hebert was caught lying yeah. And that the entirety of his testimony was discredited. Again this is just not what happened. Mr. Hebert did what a good lawyer does when he discovers he made a mistake. You forthrightly admitted his error in the expeditiously correct it but the record.

