Transcript for Town halls turn testy when constituents face their representatives

Voters. Should get out voters who are not letting loose. In town halls around the country and they are putting. GOP lawmakers and a hot seat about repealing obamacare take a look. While Obama care is more. Let's talk about the death penalties include yeah. And explain why do great. Tree that people can aboard and get insurance. Obamacare and prove that. Heard people off of not acting. It won't get any of the old yeah yeah yeah yeah. More. Going well. I'm an audit. This is like a power to the people feeling and I feel like when Obama care first came out I remember a lot of Republicans flooded town halls and Democrat all the democratic lawmakers responded what how what do we do in its fields are powerless up there. And I feel like you're responsible to explain your agenda to the people and it you can't do that whether people are Republicans or Democrats or hate your legislation that lobby legislation. You have a responsibility to answer their questions so no matter what side of the aisle you're on I am the power to the people know I applaud these people for expressing. They but it didn't always do they got to back off they don't want to confront them. Well they never hit lawmakers now say yeah they don't want to confront them so that I take in the media it's nice reminder I think there's a lot of pressure in DC rate now considering trump is ripped. A technically your Republican and he's overseeing this party right now people are feeling the pressuring DC two. Give in past people through July August up these are the people. That are gonna vote then back in or not an out one of the town halls there was it's your last turn your lat am I think it's a good any real. Reminder that at the end of the day their power comes from those. And they work for us yet they were present management. India had not yet. That. Leave out. Was the the notion that all and has always been adjusting to meet that Obama care is a bad thing. And we have to remember that for the past 100 years presidents have been trying to push forward universal health care to starter with FDR. And at and it just hasn't been able to work and President Obama was the first president and a hundred years and was able to make it work and if you hate. How can they say repeal repeal repeal and that it's too expensive because if you look at it can eight out of ten it did that eight out of ten Americans can get. I'm health insurance for hundred dollars or less per bottle. I'm gonna tell you about getting real numbers you know Jack Kennedy got us when we have a number of obamacare was really popular among people Hillary Clinton would be president right now that is one of the key patriotic front of you are not now and I'm quite amusing I'm Kelly yeah because a lot of people their premiums have gone up mind went off I know I speak to people every day that say I can't afford my health insurance segment. I definitely didn't know daddy let me know a lot of people that voted to trump didn't know that Obama camp was the same thing is the affordable care let us. Now yeah. Yeah I would've won the united elegant but the goal was sold on the basis of bringing down costs it was sold on the hit. It's my parents talk to people like honesty for a lot of them to dinner with he wouldn't be complaining and I don't have a lot of fear at. I got the numbers but I have to agree that I have heard a lot of people that say their quality of what they were dating. Has gone down I know my parents in Florida has struggled some eggs with. They're doctors were taken away from them and their older what I know what I got an idea what is it has nothing to this has nothing to do whip. The Affordable Care Act. A lot of what's happened with the insurance companies is the insurance companies say we don't wanna deal what best. About it. Let's start somewhere half passes. You are forests to move there's now years of my suggestion. Because it works for a lot of people. There has to wet be away as with everything to warn you. You lose stumped networks. Keep what works and he won't what doesn't and keep trying to just up until we have get. But as of current and and just sweep everything out split seems very crazy but never forget that the insurance companies. Decided that they didn't like how much money they were not going to get. And they say it's all it needs that said we're not do it we're not dealing with Monica wit and and helped to make it a real problem I don't think they speak to the fire and might give me. People out yeah I'm equally pleasant outside dining outside. Dot I'd I'd I would think from me. If I have insurance. And I haven't for the whole year and I don't get sick give me have my money back. I I debated. We have heard anecdotally right OK some people lost their doctors at its unaffordable but since 2016. 400000. More Americans signed up for the Affordable Care Act so how bad Janet feet well it's the best albums and I'm grateful have dragged down from memory hundreds a lot of gang were forced to get insurance that didn't want to that's a mandate saying you have to have insurance mechanic I don't let fly a lot of people's they're paying for something anything white exude. What I'm side BS about not want it's like it's like immunization. You know why you need insurance seem surprised if you are sick and you don't take yourself where Unita got not lot of people. For religious reasons do not believe in going to the doctor I understand that went for our cause you don't want. Said this last up I don't want. What you don't I don't wanna pay for stuff I don't think commented I'm insurance is a mandate why them why yeah. Someone else. That's why they're caught your card to be a liability to someone else. You liability we don't have health insurance and give every team aren't you superintendent and Mike taxpayer dollars have to pay but I tell I was it's a very dangerous position when you have the federal government is telling people you know who don't want elements wanted to say front I about the town halls that you know it is a very good place to honor confront these people on male lions. And that's what happened to represented a Max had. SA who voted for this guy true it who's going to unravel the EPA. And pollute the country okay. So so the woman says says to her what about that. And she says well also clean air clean water and want to have a clean environment and the woman said to her you voted against that. Just last month OK now so that is the place to go out to confront them on the allies because there is lying going on that is beyond belief lately. I had got three little long hours and just Ali that's your nose up folks who keep saying that people are paid to go do those people are not paid to do this give up his stop and you have yet recognize Serbia. After record.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.