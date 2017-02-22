Transgender student at heart of SCOTUS bathroom case protests outside White House

During a rally outside the White House, an emotional Gavin Grimm said, "I hope that the nation as a whole moves towards love and moves towards equality and moves towards acceptance in the future."
1:03 | 02/22/17

Transcript for Transgender student at heart of SCOTUS bathroom case protests outside White House
My share of adversary in Crawford Kenya. I never imagined that my government would be one of them we will not. Sound byte this administration or any. I did the government and communities are full of color diversity and most importantly. I hope that the nation at the whole move toward toward. Toward acceptance. The fifth there will be setbacks I mean there's always going to be twists in the road and and the most important thing to remember is that things are going to get better than going from group we have wonderful. Wonderful organizations like AT&T and TTE fighting or argue fighting for articles explaining for everybody and I. Need to voice in this country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

