Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lecture' Trump on Syrian refugees

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Trump this morning.
0:54 | 02/13/17

Transcript for Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lecture' Trump on Syrian refugees
Canada and the United States have been neighbors a long time and Canadians and Americans. Have stood together. Worked together. And only around the world. We fought and died together and battlefields and World War I World War II. Korea and in Afghanistan. There have been times where we have differed. In our approaches. And that's always been done firmly in respectfully. The last thing Canadians. Expect. Is. For me to come down and lecture another country and how they choose to govern themselves. My role. Our responsibility is to have continued to governed in such a way that reflects Canadians approach and be a positive example in the world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":45464964,"title":"Trudeau says it's not his job to 'lecture' Trump on Syrian refugees","duration":"0:54","description":"Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President Trump this morning. ","url":"/Politics/video/trudeau-job-lecture-trump-syrian-refugees-45464964","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
