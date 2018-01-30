Transcript for Trump would be 'abusive' to Constitution, EPA head once said

Missed Pruitt you were confirmed about. A year ago in February. And about a year before that. Inferred Yury. 2016. You went on a radio talk show. Saturday. Radio station called KF AQ. In Tulsa. The show's host is a man named pat Campbell I don't know if you remember that. I appear in that program teach so I don't know that you can program your unit you're referenced in. Well the reason that I have mentioned it is that we have today. Transcript. Of the interview that you provide Ed and I don't know if this is what you had in mind when you said you're entrusted in reaching common ground. But I can assure you that there are great. Many. Americans who share the concerns that you expressed in that interview the first one is this long. You told mr. Campbell. I believe. That Donald Trump. In the White House. Would be more or abusive. To the constitution. Then Barack Obama. And perhaps saying a lot. Lyrical thing man I don't senator. We urge you. And that I don't Eck of that at all. It's. We have. American technical group les. So anyway that was one. Statement then the interview continued and mr. Campbell. Said the following. Everything that we lose and detest about Barack Obama. And the abuses of power. Donald Trump. Is the same thing. Except he's power bully. Your answer to that. That's right. As the interview continued mr. Campbell talked about. His dad who it's our call from the interview with. Veteran. And was narrow. Elderly have served our country and and mr. Campbell said. I had a conversation with my dad. Not long ago. And he went on to say he summed up. Donald Trump in one word. He said this is mr. Campbell referring to his dad he said. He's. Dangerous. You said. You know. You're dad his very best duped. We're gonna hear from the president tonight. I think the president is going to be speaking to a country in which millions. But people share your concerns. A February 4 2016. About a president. Who you believe them would be abusive. To the constitution. A bully. And dangerous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.