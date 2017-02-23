Transcript for Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance

Yeah yeah okay. Late night White House protest over controversial personal for controversial federal directive. President trump rescinded president Obama's guidance to schools. Allow transgender students choose bathrooms based on their gender identity he's a firm believer in states' rights and that certain issues like this. Are not best dealt with at the federal level but during the bathroom bill debated North Carolina candidate drums that people should use the bathroom they feel is appropriate the federal government was engaged in gross overreach when it issued this directed the justice and education department's claim the Obama directive calls confusion and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to redid civil rights are not confusing. Person. Can you. Jack you markers say the National Anthem at Trump's inauguration. She treated her disappointment. Asking the president to meet with her. And her transgender sister. The New York Times reports the issue calls and administration US education secretary Betsy to boss saying it with a moral obligation to protect all students'. Attorney general Jeff Sessions wanted the Obama civil rights expansions roll back. Before pending court case is potentially upheld the federal protections. One student Supreme Court case involves transgender teen Gavin Graham. Vs his Virginia school board. I hope that the nation as a whole move forward lovingly. Court equality moved toward acceptance. With the president's reversal of the Supreme Court may not hear Gammons case now the top administration says. Anti bullying safeguards for LG BTQ students. Will remain in place dining can this. Right Kenneth motive force lied in Washington Kenneth thanks.

