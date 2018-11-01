Trump to advance 'America first agenda' in Davos, White House says

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the president is "committed to promoting policies that promote strength for American businesses and the American worker" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
0:39 | 01/11/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump to advance 'America first agenda' in Davos, White House says
The president will attend. And he welcomes. Not opportunity to go there and advance his America first agenda with world leaders. And he is very much import to be part of props he hasn't changed at all this have been extremely clear. The president's message is very much the same. Here as it will be there just the same as it was here as it was when he made many stops in Asia this very much. An America first agenda the president is still 100% focused and committed to promoting policies. That promote strength for American businesses in the American worker and that's going to be the same whether he's in that the US or any other place.

