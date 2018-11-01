Transcript for Trump to advance 'America first agenda' in Davos, White House says

The president will attend. And he welcomes. Not opportunity to go there and advance his America first agenda with world leaders. And he is very much import to be part of props he hasn't changed at all this have been extremely clear. The president's message is very much the same. Here as it will be there just the same as it was here as it was when he made many stops in Asia this very much. An America first agenda the president is still 100% focused and committed to promoting policies. That promote strength for American businesses in the American worker and that's going to be the same whether he's in that the US or any other place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.