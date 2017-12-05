Transcript for Former Trump adviser on the firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey

Let me ask you about the news this week because of course your name is come up as he said. Pops up every time there's some big news yes when president trump fired. Mr. Cohen it was reported that you've been advised him to do so they know that you that the you don't want to talk about. They conversation that you have but the president but he said he's spoken to him very recently have little at that. Again. I'm not the source of those stories so if you look at the CNN or the Politico story of the New York Times story not the source of the nor would I comment. I'm not gonna characterize. Private conversations with president hadn't didn't during the campaign had instance became president because of Smart enough to know if I do. They'll end. But they went I've spoken to him very recently that need at least gonna leave that that apparently there to say after I get even there the important thing is. I fully support his decision to to fire mr. call me like yes actually I think he had become. Aren't accountable. He was like. He was deciding what crimes to look into what crimes to ignore. I think he was accountable to no one's kind of funny how the Democrats despised him. Because they feel he treated Hillary Clinton unfairly in the campaign they were screaming for his head a week ago but now that trump is fired him. They reversed overnight he's the greatest thing since sliced bread. Hypocrisy there yet concerns about accountability. I think I think he's out of control I mean technically. What he did Hillary Clinton in terms of making these pronouncements and that'll political campaign no FBI director has effort. From a partisan point view I understood the value problem but it wasn't proper. And the invasion. If you look at that the house committee hearing in which he's asked about me. He doesn't answer any questions but he leaves an implication. Now as far as rushing collusion and Roger Stone. Court in the New York Times on January 20 page one. Wiretap and data utilized in probe of crown aids that's the headlines they change in the online issue. As they often do with our I believe I've been on surveillance since last June. I don't know where that is on the basis of fights a war which would be a secret what they believe that is turning and a number of things have come up in the press that could only be going from my email and documents things but things. That are an invasion of my privacy careful look at it and it I was definitely hacked it was reported back in April of last year and it. Please have it would mighty you know ability email. I lost certain files and saw the point of this is. The government already has my records in my opinion and therefore they know. I don't know any rush I didn't meet with any Russians I didn't plot when many Russians I didn't collude always any rush.

