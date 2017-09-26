Transcript for Former Trump adviser Roger Stone says he had 'frank exchange' with House panel

We had a very frank exchange. I answered all questions. I've made the case that the accusation that I knew about John Podesta his email hack in advance was falls. That new. About the content and source of the WikiLeaks disclosures. Regarding Hillary Clinton was false. And that my exchange with someone claiming to be loose for 2.0. When viewed as through the context. Content and timing was benign. And did not keep us. Had an opportunity to correct a number of the things that members of the committee. Had said about me which they seem to take him. And I think this was productive I expressed my view. That I am aware no evidence whatsoever. Of collusion by the Russian state or anyone in the trump campaign. Or anyone associated down from. And I reiterated my view that in my opinion. Down from has the potential to be evil they truly great entries formative. President now I think they were trying to do their job and write a fair report there were some clashes between the Republicans and the Democrats about the appropriateness of some questions. But giant overall it was pretty collegial was. Mr. Goudie asked me directly if I had any knowledge. Of Russian collusion collusion with any member of the trump campaign that trump family. Donald from trump associates from friends and supporters. And I said no. Mr. Schiff said well we could asks him question of Vladimir Putin. And mr. Goudie took exception to that. Here. It. And I believe those fairly treated at that your question I'd obviously reserve judgment until I see the final report but. The entire chain was completely professional. Everybody was courteous. No complaints about anyone's conduct.

