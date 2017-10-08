Trump on Afghanistan: 'We're getting very close'

More
"It's going to be a decision that's going to be made very soon," President Donald Trump said in regards to Afghanistan.
0:21 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on Afghanistan: 'We're getting very close'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49145030,"title":"Trump on Afghanistan: 'We're getting very close'","duration":"0:21","description":"\"It's going to be a decision that's going to be made very soon,\" President Donald Trump said in regards to Afghanistan.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-afghanistan-close-49145030","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.