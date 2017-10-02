Transcript for Trump Agrees to Honor 'One China' Policy in Call With China's Xi

The president has been busy right now he's making a major concession to China agreeing to honor the so called one China policy that recognizes China's sovereignty over Taiwan. The shift follows a Thursday night telephone conversation between president trump and China's president. In December the president angered China by speaking to the president of Taiwan. And saying the US did not have to follow that policy. And today president Chubb is welcoming Japanese prime minister shin so update to the White House this will be a follow up to their first meeting at trump tower after the election. They're expected to Dick. That's trade and security before spending the weekend at the president's mar a lot of resort and Bart.

