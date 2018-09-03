Transcript for Former Trump aide expected to face grand jury

President's former campaign chairman will head to try ill in July. Well metaphor pleaded not guilty to Virginia court to tax and bank fraud charges. He's accused of laundering thirty million dollars through offshore accounts and an attempt to shield it from the IRS. And a Ford also faces a separate trial in September he'll be wearing two ankle monitors ahead of both of those trials. And former trump campaign aide Sam Nunn berg is scheduled to testify today before a grand jury in the Russian investigation. They've ever during a series of interviews this week number said he would defy a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller. But he's apparently changed his mind and now numbered says he will comply it's unclear whether he will seek to legally limit his test.

