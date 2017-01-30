Trump Says He Will Announce His Supreme Court Pick Tuesday

President Trump on Monday said he would announce his nominee for U.S. Supreme Court justice Tuesday night.
0:41 | 01/30/17

Does good work area. Talk about why he. Tomorrow night topless. It is. It isn't picked off the list he's been using 300 passenger misses the he is under for centuries back. This individual is is part of that list that he put out maintains. Exactly said he was gonna they have. But I'm not gonna share for think it's on that but I I appreciate the try undoubtedly. These. I think the individual. Are. Cola.

