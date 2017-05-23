Trump arrives in Rome, Russia probe continues

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz breaks down today's headlines - from reports that former national security adviser Mike Flynn withheld info to Trump allegedly asking DNI Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers to deny evidence of Russia collusion.
5:40 | 05/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump arrives in Rome, Russia probe continues

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47588067,"title":"Trump arrives in Rome, Russia probe continues ","duration":"5:40","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz breaks down today's headlines - from reports that former national security adviser Mike Flynn withheld info to Trump allegedly asking DNI Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers to deny evidence of Russia collusion.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-arrives-rome-russia-probe-continues-47588067","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.