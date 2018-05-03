Transcript for Trump says he might attend opening of Jerusalem embassy

They have started you know construction and I today we. We'll be talking about and I may we're looking haven't built very quickly. A lot of people wouldn't be doing it quickly like that we're gonna have it built very quickly and very inexpensively. They put in order in front of my guest last week for a billion dollars. As an opinion what's that what we're gonna build an embassy has since we're gonna spend a billion dollars. And we're actually doing it for about. 250000. Dollars or check out out outs temporary. It'll be very. 250000. Dollars vs a billion dollars is a good job. We're looking at coming if I can I will. But I'll be there again Israel is very special. Special country special people and I look forward to being there and I'm very proud of that decision.

