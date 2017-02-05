Transcript for Trump avoids question about wiretapping claims, says he 'doesn't stand by anything'

So, the new guy has been all over the place touting the accomplishments of his first 100 days, but he cut one interview short after the subject of president Obama came up. Take a look. You called him sick and bad. Look, you can figure it out yourself. He was very nice to me with words, but -- and when I was with him, but after that there has been no relationship. But you stand by that claim? I don't stand by anything. I just -- you can take it the way you want. But I want to know your N. You're the president of the United States. That's enough. Thank you. Um, so when he said he doesn't stand by anything, I have to say, I agree. Yeah. I mean, is that -- I mean, is that something you ever thought you would hear? He stood by Bill O'Reilly. That he stands by. Yeah, he did. I do wonder if this is -- if we're seeing a shift because he's that guy that always doubled down in spite of the fact that two congressional investigative committees have found that president Obama did not wiretap this president. It doesn't matter. The FBI, head of the agency, has found that Obama did not tap this president, and so I just wonder, are we seeing this shift where now he realizes that maybe we know that these are lies and he's saying, you know, just take it for what it is. If you read some of the trance consistent in any interview, there's a bit of a concern and I'm not even making a laughing matter about this. When you try to read his process of speaking and thinking at the same time they ramble on and they're nonsensical. There's a point where even in that one where he said you know what I mean, I had to reread three times because I didn't know what he meant, and I don't know if he knew what he meant. And there was a point where it was just concerning to me and I'm not trying to be mean here, but mentally, it rambles like a bit of paranoia and broken thoughts and -- You know what, I'm trying to be mean. Something's wrong with this guy. Something is wrong. It's impossible. Yeah. There's something seriously wrong about this man, and I've been saying it for months. Didn't you say that Yale psychiatrists came out and found that he may be unstable? Yes. Something is wrong with him. The Republican party is enabling the mental illness on a daily basis. Yeah, I wouldn't -- That's what I see. We don't know that he -- I wouldn't go so far as to say mental illness. I don't know. That's up to him and his psychologist. What psychologist? Maybe if he meets one he'll get evaluated. But I think it is an indication that he's not being briefed. He's having trouble with Steve Bannon. There have been reports about reince Priebus not getting along. President Bannon. Right. Those are the people that have been briefing him because this looks like more than anything a guy who's unprepared for that question. He should have known that question was coming. There's a very easy answer. He could have said it's onian ongoing investigation. He should have known to pivot but he's the one that started the conversation. But this seems to be a whole thing. He's just -- he's out there, and

