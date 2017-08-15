Transcript for Trump: 'Blame on both sides' in Charlottesville violence

Aft president trump in the lobby of trump tower here in New York City. Starting of course for the press conference designed to talk about his plans for infrastructure development. But he railing very quickly into a very heated back and forth the number of reporters who gathered there in the lobby. We're gonna break it all down right now my colleague Mary Alice parks he joins us live in Washington DC and Mary Alice there is a lot covered and there but I think we need to start with something that's been talked about a lot. Over the last few days and that is the president's response is terrific event the deadly events in Charlottesville Virginia. Over the weekend the president seemed to again revert back. To his original statement in which he seems to be equating the two sides that clash there. That is the neo Nazis white supremacists white nationalist and people who marched with them. And those who were opposing. Exactly if there's any question about how president trump really felt about what happen last few days I think we just got an answer he made a point of talking about. All right and you termed the alt lacked teeth and there was blame to go round Wheeler right back in that language. Many sides to blame that exact language that it caused. So much blowback members of his own party saying that he was not doing enough to stamp out and condemned white supremacy marching in the south. Now it took two days to get a clarifying statement out of of the president a very carefully crafted in carefully delivered statement. That they name some of those to groups in condemnation and then today. We heard the president referred back to them in a different way actually let's just listen to that SoundBite real quick take a lesson. There's very much more closely that you people watched it and you have. You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group and the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that but I'll say it right now. At a group Unita group and the others they came charging in without apartment. And they went very very violent. At and people all of us people excuse me I've condemned. Neo Nazis I've condemned many different groups but not all of those people. Whitney and Nazis believe me not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch. Or. Who protest. The taking out of the statue property Italy south excuse me. And you take a look at some of the groups at UC. You know it you're honest reporters which in many cases you. But many of them as people there to protest. The taking of the statue of properties sell. This week it's Robert Lee. I noticed at Stonewall Jackson's coming Dan. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after you know you'll hear it you have to ask yourself where's stuff. And Mary Alice we heard the president again an began. Reiterate those remarks right there he was given several chance that this was a whole it up on a number of times by reporters there Annie he continued to. Basically is very harsh language against the protesters he's calling the all left those who Wear their kids to fight back against the then all right marchers who were there. And making excuses. For those who were marching in support of keeping this statue calling them very fine people saying there are some very fine people. In the mix there act at this incredibly troubling language to hear from the president of the United States if it has. Really shocking there's so much there except unpack first his absolute outright attack of the press and the press got this wrong the past that. Took photographs that captured Nazi salute confederate flags white nationalist language and symbols white supremacist language and symbols. The press captured sounds and images of the shops the rest of the country that was why you got. Backlash and and opposition swift fierce opposition to the president's previous remarks not because the past got something. Rob like you said unbelievable the way that he defense people in that crowd. I think that the country heard and soften their own eyes the symbols and the language that crowd was using so the idea saying they weren't all bad when there was clearly. Tone of white supremacy in that crowd. Also remarkable and that might use that sort of blaming the the other side this idea of of responsibility to go around it is true that there was clearly violence in erupted. It often takes two to throw a punch. But there are plenty of eyewitnesses on the ground it talked about members of the clergy linking arms and singing gospel. As they got hurt and beat and things threat and a thrown at them. It is these are not just reporters or members of the far left that were shocked by the president's reaction in the last few days that's why you had members of his own. Party saying Mr. President you are not doing and not. It is clear it was clear to them. And that is YE these comments today I just seemed to totally backtrack. Where the president. Certain that would the president had done it is sort of to start to stop the political bleeding it was really remarkable. A remarkable reversal on the lasted it I feel little but speechless. It you know Mary out there it's a couple of things that went by very quickly in some of the president's response is there that are worth pointing out some of the language that he used there. About the efforts to remove some symbols of the confederacy he accuse people of wanting to change history of wanting to change culture. That mimics almost exactly in much of the language used by white supremacists and white Nationalists and those sympathetic to their cause. And we've seen in the past Republicans and the leadership there speak out against this president when they thought he wasn't. Being harsh enough in his condemnation. Of these groups do you think that his comments today could trigger a similar response. Absolutely and I keep thinking how much different blasted is when it banned lawmakers had been here in DC answering. Some questions in real time but it didn't matter that that members of his own party or around the country in their home states they felt the need to speak out against this president. Over the last few days may didn't feel like his reaction was strong and app and I imagine that they will. That they will respond to this as well you know just looking at where REIT RA in history right now. Yesterday we had Republicans senators that felt the need to give. Congratulations. And at a boys to the president for condemning neo Nazis as it condemning you or not he's a something newsworthy. And remarkable. Now we have a president back tracking in a lot of ways again saying I really do think there's blame to go round you don't see the full picture. Really even sort of back pedaling from his own latest comments. It is it is a remarkable it is a remarkable sort of turn of events. And Ed there at Amre question whether the last few days was gonna. Sort of end up as an as a moment and in history in his presidency I think we just solidified it here from here on out every single time the president. And uses that got punching language of his you know he has that fire brand. Spirit where he is quick suit to lash out or speak out or using it using names. Every time he does that on Twitter are Oren frantic cameras. People will compare his response to this to what happened in Charlotte now how does his harsh language about any one ounce compared to the language he used. Against white supremacists and white Nationalists when they were clearly marching in the street. That marry out this is a bigger picture question now in the way the conversation is unfolding. From the president's perspective but one of the very first questions with about why it took him so long. To speak out and condemn some of those hate groups have participated in the march the president's response was surprising to some degree tickets he said. I'd like to take things slowly I don't like to react quickly I didn't have. All the facts this is a president who's been known to fire off tweets in the heat of the moment in response to a television segment he's watching. Is this a different side to the president that we haven't seen before or does it send another message. While pregnant and that's why it seemed a little bit disingenuous to alive people and will twenty people questioned those motives because you're right that's not. The temperament that we've seen from this president that's not what he's known for he his brand has been much more one. Of of quick response and as knee jerk reactions. You know quick honesty he he's he likes that about himself right that he doesn't he doesn't hold back but he has. Bitty hat can lash out when he feels like he needs to Lincoln. And can speak quickly so the idea that now in such an incredible moment a crisis for this country he is now saying it was important sit at a fax. I mean the idea of a politician wanting to wait until all the facts were ends a review of what they were hearing from Lockport or speak gains. That's fair and out as that is 100%. Of fair comment. But I think that your right that feels very different from the tone and and typical behavior of this president which makes it'll feel a little bit disingenuous. But also remember this does when he wants all the facts this was after he the first time he spoke with actor. A protests are there protests staying win with members of the clergy protesting. For a message of inclusion. Was killed and a bit wet looked so many like a very very deliberate. Act of domestic terrorism he waited until after she was she had died after this terrific attack to speak. After number I'm you know. Members of his close annaly his daughter his wife had taken to Twitter to speak out against what they were seeing ninety members of his own party had spoken so. And and it was still seen as a very sort of notes host week. Wishy washy original comment. So some say that he was just waiting and telling at Halifax rain. I does not sure that many people are gonna buy and that's going to be he was also asked. About the man that many people point to with having introduced a lot of these ideas to his administration. And his policies and that is Steve Bannon who of course gave a platform a huge platform to me who hold these white Nationalists and white supremacist views. He was asked about his confidence in this strategic advisor in his senior advisor in the last thing it wasn't exactly a resounding endorsement. That mr. Bennett will continue to be there. No I cheap they shot me about that he said Steve end not a racist. Well as so you know that. That's baseline or working in the White House but that I needed as Asia's it's remarkable that we're having this level of congress right now.

