Transcript for Trump blames son-in-law for Russia probe: Report

Speaking of family feuds that could be one brewing in the White House a man actually up a pack. How Vanity Fair article claims that you know little is blue paint. That mess he's in. I'm bad advice given him by his son in law Jared Curtis. Now. Act. I don't you know how to phrase the question why why. Is this seemingly surprised that he would you ask him bites from now when he is gay had nicer about him but. Yeah anything. And he feels badly for act with a little bit badly for Jared Kushner can I say hearing Mike. We even to take credit for the fact you came in with no experience. Said you surround yourself by the greatest minds not as great short but great I am and and then you picked a 36 year old who has no portable algerians who just happens to be Finley who. Never the White House early but what it isn't gonna solve the Middle East problems were written well if that was released on CNN London where lead on that alleged Israeli. Allegedly I don't headed what does that really yeah Megan's lives active making trips put it. Isn't wider having such a problem getting any legislative agendas pass because they don't have anyone working in the White House to be done to your positions. That have traditional experience in politics entering the election and there was all this sort of like bragging that drain the swamp anybody who works in politics doesn't know any staying at. Carol horrible it looks like maybe if you had some people wonder stud how to whip up votes and talk to Mitch McConnell that maybe we would getting getting more Dinah. And your custer's supposed to be the antidote to all problems and that person who will fix everything and it's fascinating internal politics of this White House that he may. Where everybody thinker and well his is daddy as well as pointless thing to say it is his fault yeah. I didn't do it will and I do you. So the relationship with the vodka because he'll turn on Jared but not on it would be he would like super aka Thanksgiving dinner time out I think the only have one of of his kids that he will not turn on his evocative rest of the night why can't he would turn on Donna engineering yes I did have a had a great relationship do you read about it. Donald Kennedy is vigils Carlisle yeah and that honest and he was never around so the but I iMac and cut he would not resign on the fact that the news on all that worried when he was. Talking to an end to deal with any up times yesterday he even pointed out and I clout. I'm not a hundred best ice as you know that. You know it the only one that I mean who apparently did not know that he was just wasn't under investigation. Was John Stanley take a look at techtag. It is very distracting. To the president as it would be to any citizen to be investigated. For something the wall at the same time trying to carry the weight of what being present United States means on the show much. Like top to each other and some aren't but yeah. Adding as guilty as the person who guy who's constantly hi I'm Donald Trump I'm not under investigation hi I'm Donald Trump I don't know where they egos that's what he says that's what is Benin because everything he says is the opposite of the truth. He knows he's under investing campaign outer investigate. The campaign will be kept saying was we can't have Hillary as president she might be under investigation has yet alone. You know peak is certain. Leave the Mueller investigation has brought into I think everybody knows it's that the time is it possible ties between Russia. And the campaign and so if you look at the fact that pop adopt the list one of his self. Volunteers. I was a copy boy musical feeling they'll volunteer perhaps at national security advisor. He was he's a cooperating witness now writes he's already put guilty is working with the government. And that's how these prosecutions work at some bug beer attorney are the bug the person or you turn the person or you are the purple and so hugging and an end her giving him a deal on everything out now because he's at 32 year old guy him I don't example now that's let you know. Hillary Clinton still is gonna have to answer for paying Russia Russian officials for this dossier and the leniency of that senate let me clarify worry because I don't really understand that storm that. So not only that what we come out okay sorry right back it is. Advice to our guests come into the. According to. Stage. Basically easily. In my head taking on the Mary James lives Diana Ross. It's brought to you. Legs and I. I'm OK game. More he had worked on us. Look these birthday. Our.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.