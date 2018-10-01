Transcript for Trump says border wall must be included in immigration reform bill

Yesterday and it. Meeting with automakers use that would be open to signing just about any immigration deal but that hyper partisan group of plot makers. Sent to you right would you be willing to sign an immigration deal that ultimately does not include funding for the quarter Waller read about being a right known it for you know. No got to include the well we need the wolf the security. We need the world for safety we need the wolf we're stopping the drugs from boring and I would imagine that the people in the room both Democrat or Republican. I really believe they're gonna come up with a solution to the dock a problem which has been going on for a long time. And may be beyond that immigration as a whole but any solution has to include the wall because without the wall you'll does it work. You can look at other princes is look at what happened in Israel they put up the wall they selves solve that very major problem. We need to all we have to have the wall for security purposes security is number one. And so the answer is have to have the wall thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.