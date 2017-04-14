Transcript for Trump breaks from Obama policy, will not release White House visitor logs

One other report that sort of coming out today now we're learning reportedly that the White House could be deciding to keep. It's visitor logs secret what could be an incredible shift from the previous administration. What do we know about that what is it me. Yeah they've made this announcement just in the last few minutes on the and this is a major break with how the Obama administration handle that they were the first to do this and they made. Visitor logs public it was after a period at least ninety gays they were all sorts of exemptions to. Protect against. Any concerns around a national security the drug administration is is sunny a couple of reasons for this first. They say I think somewhat disingenuous plea but if some points here that they've been more transparent more open. In there in their operations in previous White House's I think that's kind of the patting the back part they're also saying this will save taxpayer dollars are talking about. Something they only 170000 dollars to duplicate of web sites I think that's a skeptic might say that. Donald Trump spends about that much Secret Service protection when he wakes up and goes to the golf course like he did today. And in the third pointed they're making is one about national security to look this resolving the White House under President Obama did voluntarily. This is a retreat from that voluntary policy there's not they're not forced into a bylaw this will be subject to. Three of information act requests and other other ways of getting at this information but the basic idea of knowing who's coming and going from the White House is now gone under this White House. That the trauma administration making this decision not to do it we're already seeing some statements from. Civil liberties open open government groups Democrats or blasting this and saying that this is a step back toward the swamp but its decision at this drop White House has made. There you now will opt stick to it and Rick Klein.

