Trump Calls Berlin Tragedy 'an Attack on Humanity'

President-elect Donald Trump called the deadly truck attack in Berlin an "attack on humanity" that's "gotta be stopped," he told reporters at his property in Florida today.
1:16 | 12/21/16

Transcript for Trump Calls Berlin Tragedy 'an Attack on Humanity'
