-
Now Playing: Inside the Clinton Email Search Warrant
-
Now Playing: Obama Moves to Ban Drilling Indefinitely in Parts of Arctic, Atlantic Oceans
-
Now Playing: Trump Calls Berlin Tragedy 'an Attack on Humanity'
-
Now Playing: Warrant Related to Clinton Emails to Be Unsealed Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Trump Condemns Attack on Berlin Christmas Market
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Gets the Wax Treatment
-
Now Playing: Trump Tops 270 Electoral College Votes
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump's Possible Role in Her Father's Administration
-
Now Playing: Electors Meeting Across the Country to Cast Votes
-
Now Playing: Obama Says Country Is in Place That He's 'Proud to Leave His Successor'
-
Now Playing: Obama Addresses Alleged Russian Interference in Election
-
Now Playing: Obama Says Putin Can Weaken US 'If We Abandon Our Values'
-
Now Playing: Obama Addresses Crisis in Syria
-
Now Playing: Obama: 'Not Much Happens in Russia Without Vladimir Putin'
-
Now Playing: President Obama Addresses Russian Hacking, Crisis in Syria, & Cordial Relationship With Trump
-
Now Playing: DC Elector Frank Garcia Talks About Monday's Electoral College Vote
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: President Obama Delivers Final News Conference of 2016
-
Now Playing: Russia's Digital Fingerprints on Election Hacking Code
-
Now Playing: Clinton: Putin's Alleged Involvement in Hack Stems From Grudge
-
Now Playing: North Carolina GOP Aims to Weaken Democratic Governor-Elect's Power