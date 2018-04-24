Trump calls Cohen pardoning question 'stupid'

More
"Mr. President, what about Michael Cohen, are you considering a pardon for Michael Cohen?" ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked President Trump today.
0:18 | 04/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls Cohen pardoning question 'stupid'
I thank you very much. Stupid question. I had any other anybody else. You know what the president Iraq we wouldn't did you give it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54692926,"title":"Trump calls Cohen pardoning question 'stupid'","duration":"0:18","description":"\"Mr. President, what about Michael Cohen, are you considering a pardon for Michael Cohen?\" ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked President Trump today.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-calls-cohen-pardoning-question-stupid-54692926","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.