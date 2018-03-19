Trump calls for death penalty in newly announced opioid attack plan

President Trump unveiled his new opioid plan Monday in New Hampshire.
03/19/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls for death penalty in newly announced opioid attack plan
As we can rule the blue ribbon committees we walked. But we don't get tough on the drug dealers. We're wasting our time just remember that were wasting our time. And that toughness includes the death penalty. Some of these drug dealers will kill thousands of people during their lifetime thousands of people. And destroyed. Many more lives than that but they will kill thousands of people during their lifetime. And don't get caught and get their two days engine. Well they'll going for a year. Or they'll be fine. And yet if you kill one person. You get the death penalty or you go to jail for life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

