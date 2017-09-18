Transcript for Trump calls for UN reform, but with more restrained tones

President from spending hits Monday at the United Nations with rapid fire meetings on the sidelines of the general assembly during his debut lack of diplomatic epicenter the commander in chief pushing for reform. We encourage the Secretary General to fully use his authority to cut through the bureaucracy reform outdated systems and make firm decisions. To advance the UN's core mission. He also had fifties about its own real. I actually saw great potential run across the street to be honest review and it was only for the reason that the United Nations who is here that that. Turned out to be such a successful projects. The America first president striking a slightly softer tone that his anti US rhetoric on the campaign trail the United Nations is not a friend of democracy. Today one on one meetings with French president Emanuel not crawl and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This we're going to be discussing the nation's among them. Peace between the Palestinians. And Israel fantastic achievement. The G-8 plenary coming up data crescendo of tensions with North Korea. The US calling for tougher action against the defiant regime he the United States. Has to defend itself or defendants allies in any way North Korea will be destroyed. And conducting joint military exercises with South Korea overnight. Trump working through the evening a rigorous agenda for world leaders even called speed dating from house. President trample hold a working dinner tonight with Latin American leaders all of this coming of course the head at his much anticipated speech here tomorrow. Aerial rash at ABC news the United Nations.

