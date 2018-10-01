Transcript for Trump calls Russia investigation 'a Democrat hoax'

Cerrato the Russian investigation. Your legal team sources have told us believes that in the next few weeks the special counsel Robert Moeller will ask for some sort of an interview with you. Your legal team believes is part wrapping up his investigation. Are you open to meeting with him would you be willing to meet with him without condition or would you demand. That he strict set parameters will be placed around any encounter between you and best. Well again John there has been no collusion between the trump campaign. And Russians or trump. And Russians know collection. When I what you interviewing all the people leaving their committees amid the Democrats are all running for office in the trying to say this set but bottom line they also there's no collusion. And the Rizzo collision. And when you talk about interviews. Hillary Clinton had an interview where she was in sworn in she wasn't given the they didn't take notes. That in record. And it was done on the fourth of July weekend. That's. Perhaps. Ridiculous a lot of people looked upon that as being. A very serious breach and it really was. But again I'll speak to attorneys. I can only say this there was absolutely no collision everybody knows it every committee I've been. In office now for eleven months for eleven months they've had this phony cloud. Over this administration over our government and it has heard our government it desert our government. It's a Democrat hoax. That was brought up as an excuse for losing an election. That frankly the Democrats should have won because they have such a tremendous advantage in the Electoral College so is brought up for that reason. But it has been determined that there is no collision and by virtually everybody. So we'll see what happens to you would you would you be open to us you what happens I mean certainly Elsie what happens but. When they have no collusion and nobody's found any collusion at any level. It seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.