-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Trump holds joint news conference with Norway's prime minister
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses Russia probe, immigration in news conference
-
Now Playing: Trump says border wall must be included in immigration reform bill
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Russia investigation 'a Democrat hoax'
-
Now Playing: Fifth-grade class president encourages Trump in letter
-
Now Playing: 'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff on cease and desist order from White House, Trump marriage and more
-
Now Playing: 'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff addresses his critics
-
Now Playing: 'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff on Bannon's ousting, Trump's mental fitness
-
Now Playing: Trump's on-camera White House meeting on DACA legislation
-
Now Playing: 'Fire and Fury' author Michael Wolff claims responsibility for Bannon's fall
-
Now Playing: Experts raise concerns flu could reach epidemic levels
-
Now Playing: Trump says 'I'll beat Oprah' amid 2020 presidential buzz
-
Now Playing: Steve Bannon steps down from Breitbart News
-
Now Playing: Trump says he'll 'beat' Oprah Winfrey if she runs for president
-
Now Playing: Trump leads immigration talks with Democrats and GOP
-
Now Playing: Republicans praise Trump for holding immigration meeting
-
Now Playing: Sarah Sanders takes questions on border wall in 'The Briefing Room'
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump slammed for praising Oprah's speech on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Should presidents have mental health exams?
-
Now Playing: Trump doesn't foresee Oprah presidential run, but predicts he would beat her