They have president trump wrapping up though with the press there before it kicks off a full cabinet meeting. In the White House taking some questions of course about the biggest news. Over the last 24 hours the attack yesterday right here in New York City also is plants moving forward. For tax reform and his upcoming trip to Asia I'm gonna walk through some of the biggest headlines coming out of that session right now to bring in my colleagues. Alex Mallon whose over at the White House north line and terror upon Mary who joins us from Brindisi figure out. Alex I can ask you you Whitney earlier we are watching New York City and state officials the FBI. Talk about the attack yesterday update us on the investigation make it look now if not the time to politicize this we need to come together we need to move forward. And they would be very disappointed if they thought would present trump. Just said. Yeah I'm not sure if they were near TV just now but New York Governor Cuomo. Said it specifically pointing out of president suites that they were not helpful. But they played into the hands of terrorists that they politicize. A tragedy and I think that he's gonna watch what the president had to say. Just now using. The attack in New York basically to push for an immigration overhaul of of this this merit base that you did what he wants is a merit based system. I think that he's going to see that and be probably. Even more disappointed he was over the president's tweets but that you didn't directly call out senator Schumer. In this brave but I think that it's just notable some of the language that. That he was using he said that the did hit the US is a joke. A laughing stock and said it's quote no wonder. That something like this would occur under the current immigration system. But again New York Governor Cuomo during that press conference point out that the president. In the court and just has his facts wrong on this one. That there's no real eliminating this program that that the terrorists entered the US side seven years ago into when he ten. Would according to their current determination have done nothing to prevent yesterday's attack. Yes Carol let's talk about this is this kind of remarkable now we're less than 24 hours. After this attack and the president there saying he's starting the process. To terminate the program does the program that brings in. More than 50000. People from under represented countries. Here to the US they go through a vetting process they go through in person any abuse that US embassies all over the place they have to meet certain requirements. This pretty remarkable thing for the president to be saying so soon after the incident. But in a way it's not merry it very predictable for trump because. This is his typical reaction to crisis he reacts by firing back and making it seem like he's taking action and he's been does what they want to hear. Perhaps they don't have as much you know exposure to foreign. People who are coming this country through this program and he's showing I'm taking action I'm actually doing something about that he could get another step further and said he would sentenced to get now. But at the same time you know he's been talking about this for a while he wants. To reduce immigration we had Stephen Miller come out in the White House a few months ago and talk about how he wants and chain migration this just gives his political agenda more ammo. Your right he's had for a while on his policy agenda he wants and chain migration which the process through which. People can bring in family members and others I do it take a moment to point out there was a number cited their by the president. That officials earlier did not cite and haven't confirmed he says something about. They suspect in the New York attack having been linked to 23. More people we don't know if that number is packed hearing yet and we will look into it attempt to push back for just a second here it is part of that mr. Trump's. And low here to push back on things like this but it if elected to some degree right because we saw a very different response when he came to Las Vegas. Cracked I would agree with that he also use some new language as well this time instead of using the word losers to respond. He used the word animal. The thing would trumpet homegrown. Terrorists on that he can can I fit in something he can feed their base but when it someone who's an American citizen a gun voter. And RA type that would probably at a by the Republican he's going to walk. A little bit lighter because he knows that it's not politically appealing to the states which just shows you that in all of these crisis is Tron is looking for an opportunity to politicize. And Alex let's talk about this now the president says he is. Asking congress to take action on this right away he wants this done I think we don't know if they're going to take it up or in what forum but. They already had a pretty full plate and a more immediate. Mandate from the president and that is tax cuts right. Oh I think the president was making a point there that there is existing bills out there. And the administration has already expresses interest in hoping to fold this into their stock affix. They they hope that they can bring Democrats to table on this and actually pass something. That would repeal this program. Along with a lot of other of those red meat policies immigration policies that terror was just talking about it. But again as you mentioned a very full plate. I mean they they are hoping to get tax reform passed the president mention that he's going to be leaving behind. Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary. The new chin behind from his foreign trip. And they're going to be responsible for selling his tax reform we know that the president's daughter of Arthur tribe is also going to be state staying behind. Providing you know pitch they hoped in order to. Press congress pressure them to to get tax reform passed. But it actually begs the question of these major economic advisors in the presence going to be attending these major. Trade summits in Vietnam and Philippines. What is he going to be doing without is is eighteen behind him. Well how likely Mangini leaving behind he's joking he's gonna hold in each inning held responsible if they can't get something done. Is that a timeline we're looking at here to see what I tried a still get something done by Thanksgiving that soon. Well I think that we've also heard him say that Christmas he wants. He wants Americans to have this giant tax cut by Christmas actually have more money to buy presents I'm not sure. If they did pass tax reform if Americans would be feeling the effect in their pockets. Quite at that point. But actually want to point out some of our terror pulmonary actually broke some news on the tax reform front. I think we should let her you about some of the developments is ahead of the release of the expect to release of this tax reform bill tomorrow. Yeah Tara take it away. Share so. There's been a little bit of a hold up about the name for the tax reform bill we know that for trump everything is about branding says speaker Ryan sad. I'm going to passes over to the president and let him take charge of power in a cell this bell. And the president was delighted of course and his first thought they came to mind was calling the bell the cut. Cut cut act and it's stuck with as he believed that the fabulous name. He thinks that you know its marketing genius and he's relying on his got like he usually does as a for the past few days he's been on the phone with house speaker Paul Ryan. And ways and means chairman Kevin Brady and they've been hashing out. What date how they think they should roll out the bell and a baked. Point of contention. It's still the naming and branding of the bill less than 24 hours out. You know that the Ways and Means Committee added that the house speaker they still have no comment on what they name it it it's still. Being undecided because at the end of the day is the Ways and Means Committee that decides the name that when you've got a Republican president. Who has some very strong opinions it can slow down that process. Well and the navy and the branding is one thing that will affect not a single American who who plant that hey I think this is the part that I will give it to the White House or they have internal polling that showed that Americans respond. Better Q. Names or brands that happens with tax cuts. Rather than tax reform and that's why your hearing with their rhetoric a lot of talk about tax cut and not tax reform. And so you'll hear either way it'll be called trump tax cut the same way that it would. Bush tax cuts but that will be how people respond to it how they receded not necessarily how will affect them and know the house has pushed through the budget resolution that the first step to getting this to move the ball board. But what and we know about the actual plan about what will happen. For every day Americans. Well that's a really good question because. Right now hours before they are slated to roll it out on Thursday. They still haven't gone through some of the biggest issues like what to do about 41 K retirement programs how to deal the local and state tax deductions what will be the threshold. In which individuals can still deduct their local and state tax deduction. From there federal income tax and so this is a real. You know a real issue especially for state that have really high state and local tax it like. New York New Jersey California which also happen to be Blue States but they have Republicans represent them and they need all of the votes they can get to get this program. And we kept talking about a November deadline. They need to create me the impression of urgency that they can get this through likely he'll be at the in the new year at them at the very early yes. And Alex it's also fair to say you know the president has some real economic achievements under his belt at this point if he rightly pointed out we've had two straight quarters. A 3% GDP growth that is not. Not to be taken lightly that's a pretty big deal the Dow has been hitting some all time highs in recent weeks. But he's going to be gone in Asia when a lot of this conversation is gonna be moving forward this he still want to own this in some way. And that's interesting because he's going to be saying doubt a lot of trade partners in. In Asia trying to cut cut these deals but he's going to be at home. Pitching is what it's called an America first tax plan. So it's really that kind of you know proto pro nationalist. Rhetoric that he's that his advisors who are staying home to pitch this are really going to be pressing while he's trying to cut deals that would you know hopefully. Benefit both sides vasectomies are going to be able they exactly sit down with China's president she's inclusion paying. And in seal a deal that doesn't have some benefit for both sides. The arena. But a I think it definitely. This is if you listen to the president in that spray that we just watched you heard repeatedly cut cut cut. So I mean is as as terror was saying at her a new reporting. I think it's all about the branding right now and he's going to be sticking to that the good regardless overseas. That Ellis reporting there from Tampa on Mary Alex Mallon over at the White House thanks so much for joining us that good to talk to you. And thanks solidly for watching as well head over to abcnews.com any time for the latest headlines for download. EBC news act get all those headlines and breaking news updates right to your phone for now I'm on an Abbas. And off the back here soon.

