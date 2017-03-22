Transcript for Ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort has called alleged Russia ties 'absurd'

We also heard Rabin moved to do the Clinton Campaign director just this morning say that Russia was behind this and this released. Of these DNC email suggesting that there are troubling signs of ties. Between the prudent regime and your campaign mrs. echoed this morning in the weekly standard Bill Kristol of course no fan. Mr. trump the conservative weekly standard suggesting that when you look at them GOP platform we continuing to support Ukraine. It provides some signs that there may be troubling ties. Between your campaign and the brutal regime he goes on to say this if trumpet metaphors don't act to a lady's concerns by releasing their tax returns. Would it be advisable for Republican member of congress to lead an urgent investigation. Into whether food is interfering in the current American election. Thanks father that. Well it's pure obfuscation part of that keep Clinton Campaign. What they don't want to deal talk about is what's in those emails Phillipston those emails show that it was a clearly rigged system. Do Bernie Sanders Sanders never had a chance and and frankly I think you gonna see some of that resentment boiling over this week in Philadelphia. Because WikiLeaks Unck clearly uncovered what Sanders has been saying it would tell trump has been saying. Which is that once again the establishment the special interest. You know pick their candidate Hillary Clinton and make sure that nothing the people we're gonna do or say was gonna interfere with her selection. Well you write your you are seeing those skirmishes on the floor here in Philadelphia's heat but let me follow up on the question from Bill Kristol of course is not part of the Clinton Campaign. Are there any ties between mr. trump view or your campaign and prove his regime. There are that it's absurd. In as the face to it.

