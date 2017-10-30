-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender to feds
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump campaign manager arrives at FBI
-
Now Playing: The Note: GOP hopes tax reform is moment of Zen
-
Now Playing: Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara Bush dish on what George W. Bush whispered to Obama
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children'
-
Now Playing: The Note: For conspiracy-loving Trump, JFK files are a big moment
-
Now Playing: Trump declares opioid crisis a public health emergency
-
Now Playing: Rex Tillerson admires outdoor art with a joke
-
Now Playing: President Trump declares opioid crisis a 'public health emergency'
-
Now Playing: Senate GOP moves to repeal consumer rule
-
Now Playing: The Note: 2 senators say 'enough' to Trump, but will others agree?
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at GOP senator after he announced he's not running again
-
Now Playing: Trump says 401(k)s are 'one of the great benefits to the middle class'
-
Now Playing: Trump thinks Republican Party has 'pretty good unity'
-
Now Playing: Trump talks to reporters before trip to Texas
-
Now Playing: Jeff Flake to exit Senate, blasts Trump
-
Now Playing: 'I was extremely nice' to widow of fallen soldier, says Trump after criticism of condolence call
-
Now Playing: CNN launches 'facts first' ad
-
Now Playing: The Note: Trump tries to rally Republican senators on tax reform