Transcript for Trump campaigns for Republican lawmaker in Kansas special election

Day everybody I'm on the bots here in New York the latest now on a special election happening today in Kansas. It's the first congressional race in the November election and a lot of people are pointing to it to say it could be a sign. Of things to com lets join Mary Alice parks down in our Washington DC bureau who's gonna break it all down for at hey merry out of the Cohen. I afternoon so why do we care so much about this one in that special election taking place in Kansas. While. Risen to care because it's you national parties care a whole lot. You know it's interesting that Republicans are really having to fight this when our at least they basing if you like they do they are spending a ton of money on in these last. Few hours in the last week and having some really high profile. Members of congress and Eaton and the president himself weighing in trying to urge Republicans in the polls. This is a district. That trump won by almost 30%. So that that Republicans are working so hard up until the final hour is really interest three ounces it's a very strong. Eight era concerned that they could actually lose this is there at whatever people are talking about it anger and frustration that could lead to more Democrats or independents coming out. Is the Republican seat potentially up for a loss. But not ask the question you know the the. That conventional wisdom here in DC is that you don't spend money or resource is unless you're worried about something. You there's no reason to run up the score in a district like so the fact that they're spending so much money that's our that's national party here buying last minute ads. But they're asking these. Big power players to try to get voters to the polls last manic. Is kind of it's like setting up a flare suit national reporters like myself that there something really interesting going on here. You know Democrats have in order on the ground since the election and you know we've seen it we've seen this. It's unbelievable also called resistance. And ask for grassroots organizing. Where people have been able to turn out by the thousands at airports after or the after the executive order on immigration or to town halls really organized but. Posters and signs. Bit but no other side is fired up and there's a feeling that some that they might be the ones really well paying attention. Out willing to come to the polls even an off year a weird election. And that day really have a lot of motivation to send a signal and send a message. They want to yelled to say we can give Republicans a run for their money in this really really rent district so watch out. Later on and some they have a lot of motivating factors and that's I think Republicans are really nervous about. And carry out he mentioned the president himself has gotten involved right he reported a robo call in support of the Republican candidate there who is Ron at Steve that's Kansas State treasurer Nelson tweeted about him. Saying he's a great guy I'm supporting him you happen not verbatim obviously Abbott I need him in congress to pass health care. And tax cut their that the full tree right there Rhonda he's running today. For congress and the great it can't is a wonderful guy I need his help on health care and tax cuts. Aaron medical reformed so does he really needed this one voter if this more about. Optics you don't want to see this first seat. As a lots for the Republicans. A. It's definitely about optics and in the Republican majority in the house is not at question here is not at stake this isn't one C out of 435. But there is this idea that it is us should have been a State's seat was always a State's Steve Republicans spent the city currently have to spend money in his seat like best. So the optics would be unbelievable. Frankly even close. Let alone what it would me and how might really rallied inspire the left. If they were to win Libyan headlines about about an unbelievable victory for Democrats. Anything short of kind of blowout from Republicans really really changes the calculus have a lot of a lot of head spinning and so there is a feeling that they have to protect something that should have been there's been active state guard ST it should have been state. And and that is exactly what the president's bring about. Yeah because he knows it's gonna come back to him mean if it Republicans. A really can't hold a steel like this people start asking why. And the answers Republicans are frustrated with what they're seeing is there buyer's remorse for what they're seeing when they have it for trop and what they're seeing now. Is trop so device and that he has collapsed and has Democrats this organize. He noted that I just be a small state in rural Kansas but that the headlines and the questions we'll come back to him and his administration. His White House and what's going on here in DC. The very asking good accident that staying in all politics are local is this really being seen as a referendum. On president trump himself. Or more reflecting voters' frustrations they are locally with what they've seen from their own congress. People in their governor. You're exactly right at Walt while we might extrapolate those the ends the day after it's impossible to know. Exactly what pulled which trigger for every individual person 'cause it'll be a wide range of things. There's a lot of displeasure locally Alan there's a lot of frustration with Republicans about some of their public administrations it I didn't air owns state and like the governor. And the other Democrats have tried really hard to paints the Republican candidate has the right hand man of this really unpopular governor. So people absolutely are like anything they're voting on local issues that matter to them they're voting on on local personalities. And that's gonna course play ensued as none the last. Where Republicans have to spend this kind of national money more money that is ever normally spent. On I'm race in rural Kansas. There will be these broader national questions and he's broader national headlines if it doesn't go like you would've been predicted to go out. Mary house and is along with president from senator Ted Cruz and axis was also supporting and campaigning. For Ron asked he's what does that tell you about how the party is viewing this race. Exactly notes is at Tea Party favor and that that an elusive kind of freedom cock is Tea Party Republicans talk a lot about these guys. There there the more. Libertarian perhaps some times or more fiscally conservative they're folks from eighty. Weren't excited about Trump's sometimes they some some of those voters were more excited about stomp out but there aren't there's this feeling that. But we talked about a lot that the Republican Party is not a cohesive bunch that trump didn't necessarily. Ring all actions of the party to gather. And so if Republicans now are worried that this one candidate in this one district it's gonna get elected. The way they help do that is by bringing in different personalities that might appeal to different kinds of Republican voters don't want Republican voter night. Might be pretty excited about that robo call from president trop. Others might say and I was never even really that interim to president Trout but but I was always been about our public and I do have a longstanding love of ten crew is clear in your ear China Britain they're trying to bring in Deborah personalities to appeal to different parts of the party. And really present a unified front around this one candidate. Out again I think that is just reinforces. The fact that they are looking kind of worry and and when you're having to bring in big guns like that in tankers that is a big player. And big bring in big guns like that it sends. A little bit of a desperate message.

