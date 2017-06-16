Trump 'canceling' Obama Cuba policy but leaves much in place More After nearly three years of warming relations between the United States and Cuba, President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will unravel many of his predecessor's policies on the communist state. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Trump 'canceling' Obama Cuba policy but leaves much in place This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Trump 'canceling' Obama Cuba policy but leaves much in place

Now Playing: Trump says Scalise 'took a bullet for all of us'

Now Playing: Trump says he is under investigation for firing James Comey

Now Playing: Trump calls reports of obstruction of justice investigation a 'witch hunt'

Now Playing: The Note: Trump makes it about him

Now Playing: Lawmakers trade suits for uniforms at annual Congressional Baseball Game

Now Playing: Lawmakers turned ballplayers suit up for the big charity baseball game

Now Playing: Sen. Jeff Flake on deciding to play in the congressional baseball game

Now Playing: Washington Post reporting special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Trump

Now Playing: Republicans and Democrats come together for one of America's favorite pastimes

Now Playing: Congressional baseball game goes forward despite shooting

Now Playing: What you need to know today: Russia probe, reports Mueller investigating Trump and more

Now Playing: Rep. Jack Bergman speaks about surviving the Alexandria shooting

Now Playing: Divisive rhetoric to blame for congressional baseball shooting?

Now Playing: Megyn Kelly faces backlash for interview with Alex Jones

Now Playing: Are looser gun laws the answer to gun violence?

Now Playing: Trump on Rep. Scalise: 'He's in some trouble'

Now Playing: 'Opposites Attract': Democrats and Republicans talk about what unites them

Now Playing: Congressmen describe how the GOP baseball shooting unfolded

Now Playing: Did political tensions spark GOP baseball shooting? Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48088551,"title":"Trump 'canceling' Obama Cuba policy but leaves much in place","duration":"2:55","description":"After nearly three years of warming relations between the United States and Cuba, President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will unravel many of his predecessor's policies on the communist state.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-canceling-obama-cuba-deal-unveiling-policies-48088551","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}