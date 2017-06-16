Transcript for Trump 'canceling' Obama Cuba policy but leaves much in place

Effective immediately. I am canceling. The last administration's. Completely. One sided DL with a Cuba. And. I am announcing today a new policy. Just as I promised during the campaign. And I will be shining. That contract. Righted that may vote. It just go home. Our policy was seeking a much better deal for the Cuban people. And for the united states of them. Would you not want. US dollars to prop up a military monopoly that exploit and abuse is the citizens of Cuban. Our new policy begins. Win strictly. Enforcing. US law. We will not lift sanctions on the Cuban regime. Until all political prisoners are afraid. Freedoms of assembly. And expression. Our respective. All political parties are legalize. And three and internationally. Supervised elections. I spent. Election. We well very strongly restrict American dollars flowing to the military. Security. And intelligence services. That are the core. Of the Castro regime they will be restricted. We will in pours the ban on tourism. We will enforce the embargo. We will take concrete step. Doing Schuler. That investments flowed directly to the people so they get open private businesses. And begin to build. Their country's. Great. Great future a country of great but pension. I.

