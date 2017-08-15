Transcript for Trump: CEOs leaving council 'out of embarrassment'

Yeah. Because they're not take heed their job seriously as it pertains to this country. We want jobs manufacturing this country if you look at some of those people that you're talking about their outside of the country there having. A lot of their product made outside if you look at mark is an example take a look works his. Take a look at where their product is made it's made outside of our country we want products made in the country I have to tell you some of the folks that will leave they're leaving out of embarrassment. Because they make their products outside and I've been lecturing them including the gentleman that you're referring to about you have to bring it back to this country. You can't do it necessarily in Ireland and all of these other places you have to bring this work. Back to this country that's what I want I want manufacturing. To be back into the United States so that. American workers can benefit.

