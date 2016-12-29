Transcript for Trump Claims Sprint To Create 5,000 Jobs 'Because of Me'

Donald Trump is taking credit for bringing thousands of jobs back to the United States last night the president elect announced two sprint and global communications company one web. Well at 8000 jobs to the economy but did not give a timeline for when that. Well actually happened. And trump also address concerns that Russia hacked the US election campaign telling reporters nobody knows what's really going on any said that he believes. We have to get on with our lives while today the White House is expected to reveal sanctions against Russia over the hacking. Officials are also expected to add a little more clarity as to why authorities believe Russia is to blame.

