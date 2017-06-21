Transcript for Trump comments on Georgia special election

And their plan is it working because they thought they were gonna win last night. In Atlanta. They thought there was little they spent close to thirty million dollars and this kid. Who forgot to live in the community that he was enemy you know like I'll tell you about the Democrats. I am make it and been hard to get this support but who cares. But I'll tell you about the Democrats say raised a fortune forum they fought like hell they said to gonna win. All of the television networks. Other than fox which really has treated us fairly boggles. But. But they had these beautiful studios. And if Karen Handel had lost they were there would have lived enemy which is to. But if she had lost they would have been there for weeks talking about this this would've been the greatest defeat in the history of American politics. When she whined when they said. Projected winner. News Karen Handel. That visit we switch. To another program ranked so. It was so short they couldn't get out of their fast and I don't forget. This happened in Montana. Right. In kansans. Last night South Carolina. Where the Ralph who is expected to whether they want. California so let it could spin it's pretty gutless to a five and now. With five you know.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.