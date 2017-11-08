Trump comments on North Korea at workforce event

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz talks to Mary Bruce, Political Director Rick Klein, and Katherine Faulders about the president's comments at the event to promote workforce and apprenticeships.
9:15 | 08/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump comments on North Korea at workforce event

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49165875,"title":"Trump comments on North Korea at workforce event","duration":"9:15","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz talks to Mary Bruce, Political Director Rick Klein, and Katherine Faulders about the president's comments at the event to promote workforce and apprenticeships. ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-comments-north-korea-workforce-event-49165875","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.