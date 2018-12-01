Transcript for Trump comments 'racist,' UN human rights office says

These shocking and shameful comments. From the president the United States. Sorry but there's no other word when can use that racists. You cannot dismiss the entire countries and continents should hopefuls. Who's in top populations who don't know why. 10 welcome the positive comments on Norway and makes the undermined sentiment very clear. And like the edit comments made unifying Mexicans and Muslims. The policy proposals targeting entire groups on grounds Nash you mentioned. And the reluctance to community condemn the anti Semitic and racist actions awfully white supremacists in Charlottesville. All of these go against the universal values the world has been striving so two. The stoppage since bow to all of course this isn't just a story about. Spoken language it's about opening that door to humanity's worst side. It's about validate king and encouraging. Racism and xenophobia. That potentially disrupts and you can destroy the lives of many people. And that's perhaps the single motives damaging. And dangerous consequence. Of this type of comment by a major political figure.

