Trump comments 'racist,' UN human rights office says

More
A spokesman for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says the president's comments about "s---hole" countries open "the door to humanity's worst side."
1:25 | 01/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump comments 'racist,' UN human rights office says
These shocking and shameful comments. From the president the United States. Sorry but there's no other word when can use that racists. You cannot dismiss the entire countries and continents should hopefuls. Who's in top populations who don't know why. 10 welcome the positive comments on Norway and makes the undermined sentiment very clear. And like the edit comments made unifying Mexicans and Muslims. The policy proposals targeting entire groups on grounds Nash you mentioned. And the reluctance to community condemn the anti Semitic and racist actions awfully white supremacists in Charlottesville. All of these go against the universal values the world has been striving so two. The stoppage since bow to all of course this isn't just a story about. Spoken language it's about opening that door to humanity's worst side. It's about validate king and encouraging. Racism and xenophobia. That potentially disrupts and you can destroy the lives of many people. And that's perhaps the single motives damaging. And dangerous consequence. Of this type of comment by a major political figure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52303476,"title":"Trump comments 'racist,' UN human rights office says","duration":"1:25","description":"A spokesman for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says the president's comments about \"s---hole\" countries open \"the door to humanity's worst side.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-comments-racist-human-rights-office-52303476","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.