Transcript for Trump Concedes Russia Was Behind Hacking, Says Putin 'Shouldn't Have Done It'

As far as hacking I think it was Russia but I think we also get hacked by other. Countries and other people. And I can say that you know when when we lost 182 million. Names and everything else that was hacked recently. That it make a big deal out of that that was something that was extraordinary that was probably China. Can you stand here today once and for all and say that no one connected to you or your campaign had any contact with Russia leading up to. We're during the presidential campaign and if you indeed do believe that Russia was behind the hacking. What is your message to Vladimir Putin's right now. He shouldn't be doing it he won't be doing it Russia will have much greater respect. For our country. When I'm leading it then when other people had let it. You'll see that Russia will respect our country more. He shouldn't have done it. I don't believe he'll be doing it more now. We have to work something out but it's not just Russians. Take a look at what's happened you don't reported the same way twenty do million accounts were hacked. In this country by China. And that's because we have no defense. That's because we're run by people that don't know what they're doing. Russia will have far greater respect. For our country when only again and I believe and I hope. Maybe it won't happen it's possible. But I won't be given a little reset button like Hillary here presses piece of plastic guy looked at or like what she's doing. There's no we said we're either gonna get along or when that I hope we get alone but if we don't that's possible to. But Russia and other countries and other countries including China. Which is taken total advantage of us economically totally advantage of us in the South China Sea by building their massive fortress. Total. Russia and China. Japan. Mexico. All countries. We'll respect us far more far more. Than they do under past administrations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.