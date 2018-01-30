Transcript for Trump concludes SOTU address: Nation will be 'proud and mighty and free'

It was that same yearning for freedom that nearly 250 years ago gave birth to a special place called America. It was a small cluster of colonies caught between a great ocean and a vast wilderness. It was home to an incredible people with a revolutionary idea, that they could rule themselves. That they could chart their own destiny. And that together they could light up the entire world. That is what our country has always been about. That is what Americans have always stood for, always strived for and always done. Atop the dome of this capitol stands the statue of freedom. She stands tall and nified among the monuments to our ancestors who fought and lived and died to protect her. Monuments to Washington and Jefferson and Lincoln and king. Memorials to the heroes of yorktown and saratoga. Young Americans who shed their blood on the shores of normandy. And the fields beyond. And others who went down in the waters of the pacific and the skies all over Asia. And freedom stands tall over one more monument, this one, this capit capitol, this living monument, this is the monument to the American people. We a people whose heroes live not only in the past, but all around us, defending hope, pride and defending the American way. They work in every trade, they sacrifice to raise a family, they care for our children at home, they defend our flag abroad and they are strong moms and brave kids. They are firefighters and police officers and border agents, medics and Marines, but above all else, they are Americans. And this capitol, this city, this nation, belongs entirely to them. Our task is to respect them. To listen to them, to serve them, to protect them. And to always be worthy of them. Americans fill the world with art and music. They push the bounds of science and discovery, and they forever remind us of what we should never, ever forget. The people dreamed this country. The people built this country. And it's the people who are making America great again. As long as we are proud of who we are and what we are fighting for, there is nothing we cannot achieve. As long as we have confidence in our values. Faith in our citizens. And trust in our god. We will never fail. Our families will thrive. Our people will prosper. And our nation will forever be safe and strong and proud and mighty and free. Thank you and god bless America. Good night. President trump wrapping up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.