Trump Condemns Attack on Berlin Christmas Market

President-elect Donald Trump condemned violence at a Christmas market in Berlin that has left at least 12 people dead and 48 others injured; in a statement he suggested a link to "ISIS and other Islamic terrorists continually slaughter[ing] Christians."
0:28 | 12/20/16

Transcript for Trump Condemns Attack on Berlin Christmas Market
Splits show Lin a man dressed in black stormed a mosque in Zurich and opened fire wounding three adult men. He then fled and had not been caught yet. Though body was found in nearby bridge to the victims were seriously injured jerk police are net yet calling this shooting terrorism. But apparently the president elect thinks it is he tweeted yesterday today there war terror attacks in Turkey Switzerland and Germany. And it is only getting worse a civilized world must change thinking.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

