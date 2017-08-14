Trump condemns 'repugnant' hate groups, including KKK, neo-Nazis

"Racism is evil," said Trump. "And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the [Ku Klux Klan], neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."
08/14/17

Transcript for Trump condemns 'repugnant' hate groups, including KKK, neo-Nazis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

