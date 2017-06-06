Transcript for Trump criticizes London mayor on Twitter

this is because I've looked at this insanity that he's sort of thrown out at the mayor of London. Now, the mayor of London was very, very clear about what he was saying. Do you have it ready, my friends? Okay, please show. Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days, no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police, all of us need to do, is make sure we're as safe as we possibly can be. I'm reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world if not the safest global city in the world. So now, that's what he said, okay? You can't -- you can't erase it. That's what the man said. What the new guy put up was vastly different, and my question is, why do you get to rewrite the truth of what someone is saying when you just pick and choose? How can you continue to do that? I'm not sure -- I don't even think he paid attention. He had to because he -- because he responded. Do you have the -- what his stuff was? He responded to the tweet. No, I don't think the thing is that we all have to be willing to say. This is what he put up. The clip, we're reading the original tweet by the mayor will understand what he said. People don't listen to the original clip. They're listening to this. That's the problem. Donald Trump has convinced his base he's telling the truth and everyone else is lying. Yes. So he continues to do that. But there -- the video -- you think they got a guy and did some paint on him and made him say some stuff? Come on, you saw what we all saw. I don't understand and I get that you don't like liberal or whatever, but I don't understand how you can allow the lying to continue. You've allowed this idea that science isn't real, THA truth isn't told by anybody but people who just showed up on the scene, really on television, used to be a TV reality guy, and you're saying that this is the ree reality. The reality is in front of you. Somebody's got to grow up on this part. What they need to do is hold him accountable. This guy doesn't know what he's doing and I think the first step for the Republicans, they have serious arguments to make on these issues when it comes to the U.K. They can talk about assimilation, how the immigration policies in the U.K. Are too lax and leaving a vacuum for people to come in. You can have these conversations, but the president is not your asset in these conversations. He makes our job harder. So when I want to talk about that, when I want to talk about that 23% of British muslims would like sharia law introduced instead of laws by parliament, that is a problem I want to talk about. Where did you get that? 2016 survey of British muslims. I would say spend some time in London because I don't think that's -- I don't think that's accurate. But -- All I'm saying is you can have an argument -- You see what I'm doing?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.