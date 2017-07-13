Transcript for Trump defends son Donald Jr. again during Paris visit

As far as my son is concerned my son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer. Matt age. Government lawyer but they Russian. It was a short meeting. It was it meeting that. Went very very quickly very fast two of the people whom they. I guess one of them left almost immediately and the other one was not really focused in the meeting. I do think this I think from a practical standpoint. Most people would have taken that many. It's called opposition research or even research into your opponent. I've had many people have only been in politics for two years. But I've had many people call up OG we have information on this factor or this person or frankly Hillary. That's very standard and politics politics is not the nicest business in the world but it's very standard where. They have information and you take the information in the case of Don. He listened. Guess they talked about as I see it they talked about adoption and some things. Adoption wasn't even a part of the campaign. But. Nothing happened from the meeting is zero happen from the meeting and honestly I think the press made a very big deal over something that really a lot of people would do now. The lawyer or that went to the meeting I see that she was in the halls of congress. Also. Somebody said that. Her. Visa or passport to come into the country. Was approved by attorney general lynch now maybe that's wrong register that a little while ago but still surprise you that's issues here because of lynch. So again. Have a son who's a great young man he's a fine person. To comedian with a lawyer from Russia. It lasted for a very short period and nothing came of the meeting. And I think it's a meeting that most people in politics. Probably would've taken.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.