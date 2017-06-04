Transcript for Trump delivers statement following US military strike on Syria

My fellow Americans. When Tuesday. Syrian dictator. Bishara. Also. Launched a horrible chemical weapons attack. On innocent. Civilians. Using a deadly nerve agent. This choked out the lives of helpless men and women. And children. It was a slow and it brutal death. There's so many. Even beautiful. Babies. Were cruelly murdered. In his journey. While there. No child of god should ever suffer. Such forward. Good night I ordered a targeted. Military strike. Airfield. In Syria from where the chemical attack. Was launched. Did this vital. National security interests. Of the United States. To prevent as he carried to spread news. Deadly chemical weapons. There can be no dispute. That Syria uses oil and chemical weapons. Violated its obligations. Under the chemical. Weapons convention. And ignored the urging. Of the UN. Security cannons. Years of previous attempts. At changing its us behavior. Have all failed and failed. Very dramatically. As a result. The refugee crisis continues to deepen. And the region continues to destabilize. Threatening the United States. And his allies. And I quote all civilized nations. To join us in seeking to end the slaughter. And bloodshed. In Syria. And also. Do anything heaters. All commodities into all types. We ask for God's wisdom. As we face the challenge. Of our very troubled room. We pray for the lives. Of the wounded. And for the souls of those who have passed. And we hope that is longer is America stands for justice. And peace and probably will Indian. Rebel. Goodnight. And god bless America and the entire world thank you.

