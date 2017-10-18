Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'

"Didn't say what that congresswoman said," Trump said, referring to Rep. Frederica Wilson's claims about his call to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson. "Didn't say it at all. She knows it."
0:39 | 10/18/17

Transcript for Trump denies telling widow of fallen soldier, 'He knew what he signed up for'
Didn't say what that congresswoman says didn't say it all she knows it and she now. Is not saying it I did not say what she's and I'd like to make this statement again because I did not say what she said at a very nice conversation. With the woman with a wife who was sounded like a lovely woman did not say what the congresswoman said and most people are to surprise to him. Let let her make her statement again and then you'll find out he. OK let her make a statement again and then you'll find it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

