Transcript for Trump enacts new tariffs on washing machines and solar cells

I am taking action to oppose safeguard tariffs on imported residential washing machine is. And all solar products. For both solar and washing machine she's. Executive actions uphold the principle of fair trade and demonstrate to the world that the United States will not be taken. Advantage. Anymore. Car companies will not be taken advantage you have anymore. And our workers are going to have lots of really great jobs with products that are going to be made in the good old USA. There. Thank you all very. There will be a trade war by the way. So let me stop increases for the companies that are in this country and that's what happened today if you look at solar. And if you look at the washing machine companies that's really what happened today. You can have people getting jobs again and we're gonna make a role product again it's been a long time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.