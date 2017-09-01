Transcript for Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser

President elect Donald Trump did not answer specific questions on Obama care financial conflicts of interest we'll talk about it on Wednesday threats are. Or Russian Hackett we'll talking about that and another attack but he did sound optimistic about the confirmation hearings taking place this week confirmation. I think they'll all past Republicans want six or seven cabinet nominees confirmed by the time mr. trump takes office. But a top government ethics official warns it's putting undue pressure on investigators. Are concerned Republicans dispute. Everybody will be properly vetted. As they have been on the path. One of the more controversial picks Jeff Sessions as attorney general is being opposed by gold star father calls or pond. He says sessions has not demonstrated a commitment to quote pursuing justice for all Americans meanwhile another appointment to the White House staff was announced today. Vargas husband Jared Kushner will be a special advisor to the president. What makes this interesting is that he's a Sodom and there are nepotism laws that are pretty strict about what you can do but. When it comes to White House staff president can basically surround himself people wants. The president elect is also tweeting today about actress Merrill street. After her speech at the Golden Globes criticizing the president elect he called her over rate it. The White House this afternoon though coming to her defense saying that they thought her message was carefully considered. Lana Zack ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.