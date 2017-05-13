Trump: 'Fast decision' on new FBI head possible

Ahead of purported interviews at the DOJ on Saturday for the vacant FBI director role, candidate Alice Fisher, a former Justice Department's official, declined comment to ABC News.
0:21 | 05/13/17

{"id":47392780,"title":"Trump: 'Fast decision' on new FBI head possible","duration":"0:21","description":"Ahead of purported interviews at the DOJ on Saturday for the vacant FBI director role, candidate Alice Fisher, a former Justice Department's official, declined comment to ABC News.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-fast-decision-fbi-head-47392780","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
