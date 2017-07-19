Transcript for Trump held 2nd meeting with Putin at G-20 summit

Yeah. Well -- another day. Another Russian revelation. Supposedly reportedly Putin and you know who had an hour-long undisclosed meeting at the g-20 summit dinner, which surprised other world leaders in attendance, apparently, give all the headlines and investigation. Did he not think people would go, hey? We noticed that you had, like, another meeting. We saw the pictures from the other meetings you had with Putin. But, you sort of missed this one. You're buried in what you're saying. There would be a point where I would learn on the job that the optics matter and go completely clean. There's nothing here. This is what happened. I don't know why they're not picking up on it. How many times do we have to take a lap around this to know, we want to know. Without the media, we wouldn't know. The thing that's unbelievable is that the translator is from the Kremlin. The only guy in the room who spoke Russian and English was one of Putin's guys. He could have said, we're bombing mar-a-lago and Donald Trump thinks he's saying you're great. The best president the country has ever had. He doesn't know what they really are talking about. And that is frightening to me. It's frightening. And the Kremlin is mow the only country that has a transcript of the meeting. We don't have an accurate reporting of what happened at the meeting. I kept on thinking, to Sarah's point, why do they keep doing this? This type of meeting is generally organized by the chief of protocol, which has been without a chief since trump came into office because he didn't appoint anybody. They don't know what they're doing. This particular part of the story, when I read "The New York Times" report, this did not look like a story to me. It didn't? Other meetings, yes. I do think the son should have disclosed who was in the meeting trump Jr. Was in? Yes. The media knows they were there. You see him walking around. He leaves his table. Goes to Putin. Putin happens to be sitting next to Melania. This could have been a casual conversation. An hour casual conversation? This is what they do. This is what they do. Oh, my gosh. They do this all time. You'll see politicians get up and mingle and do this all the time. I understand why, if you have a history, particularry with Russia and what is going on, I would not have made that decision. But I don't necessarily think this part of the story is the one to run with. What about all the other people involved with Russia. It's not just him. It's man afort. His son. It's the jenl. Nobody knows why he loves Russia so much. Putin so much. This looks bad. But, nobody seems to care. The Republican party is not after him on these things. You know, I mean, if this was the soviet union, would they be so nice? I don't think so. Do you think Putin would sit with someone for one hour just to mingle? Does he strike you as a mingler? I don't know. Trump does for sure. I remember how upset everyone was that Barack Obama had a relationship to Jeremiah Wright. The reverend. And how people went berserk. He's un-american. He doesn't care about America. And what the hell is he doing? And this is like, oh, it's just Putin. Yeah. Don't worry. It's Putin, baby. You know what I mean? He comes from the country that I had to hide under a desk for when I was in elementary school. The Cuban missile crisis. It was before that. Which one? When you're a kid. Because of Russia. There's going to be a nuclear war. You have to get under your desk. Yeah. You also don't grab the guy you need a translate for when you're going to talk small talk. Nyet. This is common at those dinners. There was talk from the people there. There were other guests that said they were kind of flummoxed, confused, startled to keep seeing president trump gravitatinging to Putin. It was different than Normal. Politicians, sometimes, I think make these kinds of mistakes. I remember, and everyone on the right jumped at it. When president Obama had the hot Mike moment when he said I'll have more flexibility after the election. People who didn't like president Obama ran with that moment and said, he's trying to do some elicit deal. It's easy to look at someone you don't like and look for the story. This, to me, looked like "The New York Times" was looking for something here. There's plenty on Russia that I don't like. I'm not sure this sit. Is there there's too much smoke here. That's why they're investigating. I'm going back to my other point. Is that, I remember -- months and months and months and months and months and months of Jeremiah Wright. Months of Jeremiah Wright. They were pissed at him because they forgot their history and didn't realize he fought for this country, came back, and couldn't vote here. They didn't realize why Jeremiah was mad at America. But the idea that the whole Russian groove, you know, we have spoken to people. Some, not a big deal. This whole Russian groove, I'm just kind of -- shocked at. Particularly because of all the hell that Obama got for knowing -- for knowing people. Not even -- you know, not even best friends and stuff. Didn't president Obama distance himself from Jeremiah Wright? Doesn't matter. Whereas Donald is kind of leaning in. But it doesn't matter. Whether Obama distanced himself or not. The hell that he was given for knowing this man, just knowing him. Yeah. But the point is, he actually took the criticism in, and distanced himself. He corrected course in a sense. You know what I'm saying. I think that's a good point. People were upset that president Obama said, oh, I'm going to sit down with Iran without preconditions. If you were upset about that, that's fine. You should be upset about the relationships with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Be consistent. I agree 100%. Are you concerned about Russia? I'm very concerned there was a meeting with don trump Jr. Where not all information was disclosed up front. Now there's eight people in the meeting. Every day we wake up there's more. We're going the talk about it when we come back. It just keeps getting better and better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.